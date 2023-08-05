Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zillow Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.77. 615,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,635. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $192,036.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,561.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $192,036.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,561.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,976 shares of company stock worth $2,160,226 in the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

