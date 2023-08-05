ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

ZoomerMedia Limited (CVE:ZUM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 194170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
ZoomerMedia Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.42.
ZoomerMedia Company Profile
ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other Operations. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group.
