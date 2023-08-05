ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $18.50 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

