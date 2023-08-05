ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 307,316 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9,890.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 408,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 404,432 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 979,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after buying an additional 33,633 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 795,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after buying an additional 86,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

