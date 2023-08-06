51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

NYSE COE opened at $8.84 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

