abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of abrdn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 215 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.57) in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 212 ($2.72) to GBX 213 ($2.73) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($1.03) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $177.57.

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. abrdn has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.06.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

