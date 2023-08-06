Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKRGet Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKR. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. 884,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,426. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Douglas Crocker II bought 28,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,921.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

