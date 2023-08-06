Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,370 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $115.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,788.11, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average of $98.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.