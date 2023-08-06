Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $136.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,788.11, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after buying an additional 4,354,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,896,738,000 after acquiring an additional 517,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

