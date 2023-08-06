Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $136.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.19.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,788.11, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after buying an additional 4,354,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,896,738,000 after acquiring an additional 517,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
