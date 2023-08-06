aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. aelf has a total market cap of $174.12 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000962 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001948 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002564 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001164 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,920,803 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

