AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.54% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AES Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $19.64 on Friday. AES has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.19%.

Institutional Trading of AES

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in AES by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in AES by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

