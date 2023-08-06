AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.54% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.
AES Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $19.64 on Friday. AES has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.
AES Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.19%.
Institutional Trading of AES
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
