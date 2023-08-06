AES (NYSE:AES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

AES Stock Down 4.9 %

AES opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. AES has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $29.89.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of AES

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

