Algorand Market Cap Tops $837.08 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $837.08 million and $21.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,808,975,259 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

