AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $678.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. AMC Networks updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

AMC Networks Trading Up 13.4 %

Shares of AMCX stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $13.92. 1,273,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 108.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AMC Networks

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

