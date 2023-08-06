American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.30. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXL. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

