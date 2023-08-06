American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $8.18 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $957.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

