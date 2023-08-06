American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.7075 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th.

American Water Works has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. American Water Works has a payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Water Works to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Shares of AWK opened at $141.97 on Friday. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.18 and a 200-day moving average of $146.33.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

