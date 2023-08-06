Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.
Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of COLD opened at $32.21 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28.
Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -209.52%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after buying an additional 619,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
