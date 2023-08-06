AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.85-$11.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.67B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.04 billion. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.85-11.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.38.

ABC stock traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,042,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $194.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 73,898 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9,506.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 47,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

