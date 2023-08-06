Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRX stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,307,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.38. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.00 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 107.13% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

