Analysts Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Price Target at GBX 2,871.67

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,871.67 ($36.87).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($43.65) to GBX 3,200 ($41.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($32.35) to GBX 2,430 ($31.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.10) to GBX 2,700 ($34.66) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($33.38) to GBX 2,400 ($30.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Anglo American Stock Performance

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,242.50 ($28.79) on Friday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,147.50 ($27.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,699 ($47.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,349.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,653.55.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Anglo American

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,943.06%.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($29.23) per share, with a total value of £6,808.23 ($8,740.83). 7.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

