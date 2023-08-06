Analyzing NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) and NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. NNN REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 216.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NNN REIT pays out 110.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years and NNN REIT has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and NNN REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $93.31 million 7.03 $21.10 million $1.33 35.71 NNN REIT $773.05 million 9.51 $334.63 million $2.04 19.76

Analyst Ratings

NNN REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. NNN REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and NNN REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A NNN REIT 1 3 5 0 2.44

NNN REIT has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given NNN REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NNN REIT is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and NNN REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 19.73% 8.17% 3.04% NNN REIT 46.07% 8.97% 4.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of NNN REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of NNN REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NNN REIT has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NNN REIT beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

About NNN REIT

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 33 or more consecutive years.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.