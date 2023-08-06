Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.95 billion-$20.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.79 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-4.90 EPS.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,335. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Aptiv by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

