Ardor (ARDR) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $73.41 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00043270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014109 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.