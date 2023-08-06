Ark (ARK) Price Down 10.4% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $50.29 million and approximately $21.94 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000267 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001957 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002953 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003270 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,738,166 coins and its circulating supply is 174,738,036 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

