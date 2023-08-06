Assetmark Inc. Acquires 6,262 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $147.73 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.59 and its 200 day moving average is $147.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $260.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

