Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,424 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of QuidelOrtho worth $14,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 133.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 554.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $83.59 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.04.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.00 million. Equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

