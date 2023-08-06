Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,331 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $18,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $53.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.