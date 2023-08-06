Assetmark Inc. Purchases 15,579 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $24,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $109.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

