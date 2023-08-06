Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 20,429.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,435 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 7.13% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

