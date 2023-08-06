Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 7,916 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $73.92. 5,070,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

