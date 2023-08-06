Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. KeyCorp began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $150.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.00. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

