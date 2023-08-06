Bailard Inc. Sells 21 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,450.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,458.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,501.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $29.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

