Bailard Inc. Sells 265 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,678 shares of company stock worth $16,334,121. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

