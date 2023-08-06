Bao Finance Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $987,524.76 and $3.88 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bao Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official website for Bao Finance is www.baofinance.io. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

