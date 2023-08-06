Barclays Boosts First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $23.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.22.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, Director David Paresky sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $7,389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,089,784 shares in the company, valued at $559,754,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,915,750. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $142,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 928,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 500.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 149,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

See Also

