Barclays Cuts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $62.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,865,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,910.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,910.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

