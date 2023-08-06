Barclays Raises Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $87.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Procore Technologies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.07.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $65.60 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $76.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $280,091.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,570,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $280,091.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,570,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $203,757.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,907 shares of company stock worth $12,736,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

