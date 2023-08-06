Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.15-7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.695-2.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion. Belden also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.15-$7.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDC. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.80.

NYSE BDC traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $87.25. 398,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,498. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Belden by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Belden by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

