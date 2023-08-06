Beldex Price Tops $0.0392 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $218.73 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,834.10 or 0.06317894 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00043178 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00021123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,390,082 coins and its circulating supply is 5,581,970,082 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.