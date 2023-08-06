Beta Finance (BETA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.58 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $56.08 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0793 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

