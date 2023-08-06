Biconomy Reaches Market Capitalization of $147.93 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Biconomy token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular exchanges. Biconomy has a total market cap of $147.93 million and $12.80 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Biconomy has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About Biconomy

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 624,610,465 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

