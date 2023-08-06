BioAtla’s (BCAB) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

BioAtla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Analysts predict that BioAtla will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $2,160,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 274.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 552,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 404,715 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $10,395,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

