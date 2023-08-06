Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $85.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

NYSE SQ opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.36 and a beta of 2.34.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,570 shares in the company, valued at $20,758,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,570 shares in the company, valued at $20,758,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Block by 77,283.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after buying an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,567 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

