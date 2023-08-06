Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $952,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 185.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,801 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,807,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

XDEC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,383 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $359.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

