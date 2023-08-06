Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.52. 32,864,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,474,390. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

