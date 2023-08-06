Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Trading Down 0.3 %

FJUN traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,734 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

