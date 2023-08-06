Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,528 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,528 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000.

NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. 204,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,466,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,092,932.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,536,068 shares of company stock worth $23,836,429.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

