Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BOOT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Trading Down 2.6 %

BOOT stock opened at $99.03 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.