BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.20 billion-$14.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.06 billion. BorgWarner also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-$3.85 EPS.

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.7 %

BorgWarner stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,329,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,125. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 76.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5,731.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2,115.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

